FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Monoprice takes up to 20% off standing desks, workstation converters, more from $34

-
Home GoodsMonoprice
20% off $34

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of standing desks and other workstation accessories headlined by the Electric Sit-Stand Desk Converter at $199.97 shipped. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, is the best we’ve seen in two months, and matches the all-time low. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk converter is fully motorized to make elevating into a standing configuration a cinch. It supports 33-pounds of gear and adjusts from nearly 6- to 19-inches so you can find the perfect height. A built-in 2.4A USB charging port completes the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other standing desk deals:

And while you’re getting the work from home setup renovated for the new year, be sure to check out all of the ongoing offers in our Mac accessories guide. Satechi just debuted a new series of aluminum backlit keyboards which are seeing a 20% off launch discount alongside this highly-rated swiveling aluminum MacBook stand that’s on sale for $30.

Monoprice Electric Desk Converter features:

This motorized sit-stand desk converter provides an easy height-adjustable desk solution. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, so anyone can easily adjust their desk height with a simple touch of a button. This desk converter works with most desks and cubicles, giving employees and students a flexible, adjustable, and comfortable workstation setup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up therapy lamps on sale from $...
This steel double Belgian waffle maker is down to $40 f...
The “world’s smartest pressure cooker” with built...
Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather...
Load up on superfoods and health supplements at Amazon ...
Clean up any mess with Stanley’s 6-gal. 4HP wet/d...
Amazon has the 96-load Tide Laundry Detergent Eco-Box d...
New LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ vacuum can mop and empty...
Show More Comments

Related

15% off

Upgrade your office with a 55-inch electric standing desk at a low of $245.50 (15% off)

$245.50 Learn More
25% off

Pad & Quill winter sale from $15: iPhone/iPad cases, notebooks, Watch bands, more

From $15 Learn More
Save $40

Razor’s Power Rider 360 Electric Tricycle drifts to $140 (Reg. up to $180)

$140 Learn More
40% off

Converse slashes outlet prices with extra 40% off sneakers, apparel, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
$45 off

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up therapy lamps on sale from $155 (Save up to $45)

$150+ Learn More
40% off

This steel double Belgian waffle maker is down to $40 for today only (40% off)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $69

Apple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C adapters fall as low as $40 at Amazon (Reg. up to $69)

From $40 Learn More
$100 value

Score two of Amazon’s latest Echo Dot speakers for $50 (Save up to 50%)

$50 Learn More