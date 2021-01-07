Monoprice takes up to 20% off standing desks, workstation converters, more from $34

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of standing desks and other workstation accessories headlined by the Electric Sit-Stand Desk Converter at $199.97 shipped. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, is the best we’ve seen in two months, and matches the all-time low. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk converter is fully motorized to make elevating into a standing configuration a cinch. It supports 33-pounds of gear and adjusts from nearly 6- to 19-inches so you can find the perfect height. A built-in 2.4A USB charging port completes the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other standing desk deals:

And while you’re getting the work from home setup renovated for the new year, be sure to check out all of the ongoing offers in our Mac accessories guide. Satechi just debuted a new series of aluminum backlit keyboards which are seeing a 20% off launch discount alongside this highly-rated swiveling aluminum MacBook stand that’s on sale for $30.

Monoprice Electric Desk Converter features:

This motorized sit-stand desk converter provides an easy height-adjustable desk solution. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, so anyone can easily adjust their desk height with a simple touch of a button. This desk converter works with most desks and cubicles, giving employees and students a flexible, adjustable, and comfortable workstation setup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!