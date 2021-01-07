FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Orvis Winter Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, sweaters, accessories, more from $20

The Orvis Winter Sale is offering up to 50% off outerwear, sweaters, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Merino Wool Zipneck Sweater that’s currently marked down to $79. For comparison, this sweater is regularly priced at $119 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s available in eight color options and has a leather zip-pull that adds a luxurious touch. The material features a jersey-knit and it’s sweat-wicking as well. With over 1,200 reviews from Orvis customers, this sweater is rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Sweater-Fleece Vest is currently marked down to just $49, which is $30 off the original rate. This vest is available in five versatile color options and pairs nicely with workout or casual wear. It also features a lightweight design, which is nice for transitioning into spring. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance New Year Sale that’s offering up to 60% off its most popular styles.

