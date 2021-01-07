FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pick up these Filmage screen recorder and video converter apps today for $20 (Reg. $39)

Whether you want to create tutorials for work or build a YouTube following, good apps can make a big difference. The Essential Filmage Mac Bundle combines a screen recorder and a video converter into one highly-rated bundle for just $19.99 (Reg. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

There are many basic screen recorders around nowadays. However, you can easily find yourself jumping between apps to edit and convert clips.

Filmage Screen makes the workflow much smoother. Rated at 5 stars on MacUpdate, this professional screen recorder lets you capture clips at up to 4K resolution. It works on your Mac, and with iOS devices via AirPlay.

The app lets you select specific windows or areas of the screen to record, and Filmage Screen offers a variety of editing options. You can then export your clips in multiple formats, without watermarks.

If you want to convert existing video or audio, Filmage Converter makes the process easy. This app supports over 500 file formats, including MP4, MOV, M4V, MKV, Apple ProRes, and more. 

This app also has editing capabilities, allowing you to trim and rotate clips with a click. In addition, you can add subtitles, watermarks, and visual effects with ease.

Filmage Converter can even extract the audio track from videos — ideal for saving music and meme-making.

These apps are worth $39 put together, but you can get the Essential Filmage Mac Bundle for just $19.99 with this deal.

