Polaroid Pop instant 20MP camera/printer also records 1080p video, more at a low of $64.50

Amazon offers the Polaroid Pop Digital Camera and Instant Photo Printer for $64.60 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $120 or so, and our last mention was in December at $93. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most instant cameras only shoot pictures, Polaroid’s Pop also captures 1080p video. It can turn this into a fun gif or you can transfer to your computer. The 20MP sensor can turn captured images into 3.5- by 4.25-inch prints with the classic Polaroid border. Plus, there’s Wi-Fi built-in so you can easily share those pictures to Facebook or Instagram with a few clicks. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more compact? Well, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera sports a smaller form-factor and even saves you a few bucks in the process. No video recording is available here, so you’ll need to keep that in mind. But, it’ll set you back just $59, so that’s absolutely worth considering.

Should you opt for the Polaroid Pop, why not spend a fraction of your savings on additional film? Sure, it comes with five sheets of paper already, but you’ll likely want to print more than that. An extra 20 will run you just $20, giving you the ability to turn more moments into memories that’ll last forever.

Polaroid Pop features:

Produce photo keepsakes with this 20-megapixel Polaroid Pop instant digital camera. Its 3.97-inch touch screen display lets you frame images before printing them, and the instant photo printer function turns digital smartphone photos into 3.5 x 4.25-inch Polaroid-style prints. This Polaroid Pop instant digital camera has a microSD card that can store up to 128GB of photos and videos.

