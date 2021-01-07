FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razor’s Power Rider 360 Electric Tricycle drifts to $140 (Reg. up to $180)

Save $40 $140

Amazon is offering the Razor Power Rider 360 Electric Tricycle for $139.99 shipped. Today’s offer takes up to $40 off and is within $1 of the best Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. This reasonably-priced electric tricycle makes for a fun birthday or just-because gift. Riders can propel it at up to 9 MPH using its push-button throttle. Once fully charged, you can anticipate up to 30-minutes of use. Weight capacity goes as high as 120-pounds. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forego a powered tricycle and save when grabbing Radio Flyer’s Deluxe Big Flyer at $80 instead. It boasts the signature style you’d expect alongside a large 16-inch front wheel. Measurements span 35.4- by 24.4- by 20.6-inches and the maximum weight capacity is 65-pounds. Rated 4.7/5 stars by more than 2,300 Amazon shoppers.

Another fun option worth considering is UBTECH’s programmable Iron Man Robot. It’s fallen even further than yesterday’s sale price, allowing you to scoop it up for $117. This offer shaves $43 off, making now a notable time to grab one and start your coding adventure.

Razor Power Rider 360 Electric Tricycle features:

  • Blast into the future with the PowerRider 360 – all-new, electric powered 3-wheeler from Razor!
  • Features push button throttle and reaches speeds up to 9 mph with up to 30 minutes of continuous use
  • Includes front, hand operated braking system, hi-impact pneumatic front wheel, 12V rechargeable battery system, and charger

