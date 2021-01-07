The “world’s smartest pressure cooker” with built-in scale drops to $120 shipped (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart CHEF iQ Multi-Function Smart Pressure Cooker for $119.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $200, today’s deal saves you $80 or 40% off the going rate and is the best price we can find. While you can certainly find a 6-quart Instant Pot model for less, they don’t call the CHEF IQ the “world’s smartest pressure cooker” for no reason. Not only does it offer up auto-steam release for safety alongside a plethora of connected features, it also has a built-in scale, negating the need for measuring cups and helping to meet your new year’s diet resolutions. That’s all on top of the 1,000+ presets, wireless updates, and cooking times controlled by the companion app and the built-in full-color LCD display. It ships with a steam basket, cooking rack, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If the smart features and built-in scale aren’t getting you excited, take a look at the Instant Pots instead. You can score 6-quarts of extremely well-rated multi-cooker for $79 (or less) on Amazon right now with a 4+ star rating from over 155,000 customers. You’re also forgoing the fancy LCD display and some of those presets, but you will still get a more than capable cooker ready for all of your 1-pot meal nights.

If you prefer to go with something more in the countertop oven category, take a look at this ongoing offer on the Instant Vortex 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven at the Amazon all-time low. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers on kitchenware, DIY tool sets, furniture, essentials, and more, as well as the new LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ vacuum.

More on the CHEF iQ Multi-Function Smart Pressure Cooker:

THE CHEF iQ APP: Connect your Smart Cooker to the CHEF iQ App via WiFi and Bluetooth. Access 100+ Guided Cooking recipes and culinary how-to videos, control and monitor your Smart Cooker, and access the Cooking Calculator for precise cooking parameters for every ingredient

BUILT-IN SCALE: Use the precise built-in scale to easily measure ingredients and cook by weight, simplifying both prep and cleanup-no measuring cups needed. Four integrated smart sensors measure ingredients accurately and tell you exactly how much liquid is needed to cook meals to perfection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!