FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Zojirushi’s highly-rated travel mugs and food jars up to 39% off with deals from $17

-
AmazonZojirushi
39% off $17+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 39% off Zojirushi insulated mugs and food jars. You can score the 16-ounce Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug starting from $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $26 depending on the color, today’s offer is up to 35% in savings and the lowest price we can find. These highly-rated travel mugs include a “sanitary 18/8 stainless steel interior” and a vacuum-insulated design that “keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.” The wide-mouth opening accommodates full-size ice cubes and the tight fitting lid can be stored in a “bag or purse without spilling.” Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the 20-ounce Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug at around $14 Prime shipped. This extremely popular solution has an even larger capacity, will save you some cash, and carries a 4+ star rating from over 67,000 Amazon customers. But you’ll find additional top picks from today’s Zojirushi sale below.

More Zojirushi Gold Box deals:

If it’s the workout-related gear you’re after right now, firstly go check out these rare price drops on Apple AirPods starting from just $85 and the new Bose floating-above-the-ear truly wireless earbuds. Then dive into our fitness deal hub for additional workout equipment and these exercise apparel deals as well.

More on the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug:

  • Stainless steel vacuum insulation keeps beverages hot or cold for hours
  • Durable and sanitary 18/8 stainless steel interior
  • Slicksteel finish. Made of BPA-free plastic
  • Wide mouth accommodates full size ice cubes
  • Compact design takes up minimal space while maximizing capacity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Zojirushi

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Load up on superfoods and health supplements at Amazon ...
Anker eufy P1 Smart Scale tracks with Apple Health, mor...
Get a 2-pack of Meross dual outlet HomeKit plugs for $2...
Glad’s antimicrobial Stainless Steel Step Trash C...
Clean up any mess with Stanley’s 6-gal. 4HP wet/d...
Don’t overlook Amazon’s $10 Campus Backpack...
Apple’s cellular iPad mini 5 returns to Black Fri...
Amazon has the 96-load Tide Laundry Detergent Eco-Box d...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Amazon’s 2-pack of stainless steel tumblers hits the all-time low at $20 Prime shipped

$20 Learn More
44% off

Load up on superfoods and health supplements at Amazon today from $3 (Up to 44% off)

From $3 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot’s 1-day smart lock sale takes up to 40% off Schlage, Kwikset, more

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $33

Anker eufy P1 Smart Scale tracks with Apple Health, more for $28

$28 Learn More
$6 off

Get a 2-pack of Meross dual outlet HomeKit plugs for $27

$27 Learn More
Orig. $159+

AirPods start at $85 with these rare refurbished deals, today only

From $85 Learn More

Sonnet launches new eGPU docks with support for Pro Display XDR, more

Learn More
Reg. $73

Glad’s antimicrobial Stainless Steel Step Trash Can fights odors at $60 (Reg. $73)

$60 Learn More