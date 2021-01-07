Zojirushi’s highly-rated travel mugs and food jars up to 39% off with deals from $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 39% off Zojirushi insulated mugs and food jars. You can score the 16-ounce Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug starting from $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $26 depending on the color, today’s offer is up to 35% in savings and the lowest price we can find. These highly-rated travel mugs include a “sanitary 18/8 stainless steel interior” and a vacuum-insulated design that “keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.” The wide-mouth opening accommodates full-size ice cubes and the tight fitting lid can be stored in a “bag or purse without spilling.” Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the 20-ounce Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug at around $14 Prime shipped. This extremely popular solution has an even larger capacity, will save you some cash, and carries a 4+ star rating from over 67,000 Amazon customers. But you’ll find additional top picks from today’s Zojirushi sale below.

More Zojirushi Gold Box deals:

If it’s the workout-related gear you’re after right now, firstly go check out these rare price drops on Apple AirPods starting from just $85 and the new Bose floating-above-the-ear truly wireless earbuds. Then dive into our fitness deal hub for additional workout equipment and these exercise apparel deals as well.

More on the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug:

Stainless steel vacuum insulation keeps beverages hot or cold for hours

Durable and sanitary 18/8 stainless steel interior

Slicksteel finish. Made of BPA-free plastic

Wide mouth accommodates full size ice cubes

Compact design takes up minimal space while maximizing capacity

