Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: A Good Snowman, Cosmic Express, PushFit Pro, more

It’s Friday morning and that means it’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Today’s collection features some great puzzlers, a series of freebies for the kids, and even some apps to help you meet those 2021 workout resolutions. More specifically speaking, highlights include titles like A Good Snowman, Cosmic Express, PushFit Pro, StoryToys apps, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.  

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Interplanetary III: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40, Iron Man VR $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: New Years Resolutions Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Movie Flix & Show Box TV Hub: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WiFiKey-Connect To Shared WiFi: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Primitive: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: World Conqueror 3: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on A Good Snowman:

A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build is an adorable puzzle game about being a monster and making snowmen. Adorable graphics by Benjamin Davis (Cosmic Express, Sushi Snake). Featuring an enchanting original soundtrack by Priscilla Snow (Voyageur, The Silence Under Your Bed). Lovingly-crafted puzzle design from Alan Hazelden (Cosmic Express, Sokobond). No in-app-purchases or ads. iPhone 4S, iPod Touch 5, iPad 2, iPad Mini or later recommended.

