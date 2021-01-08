It’s Friday morning and that means it’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Today’s collection features some great puzzlers, a series of freebies for the kids, and even some apps to help you meet those 2021 workout resolutions. More specifically speaking, highlights include titles like A Good Snowman, Cosmic Express, PushFit Pro, StoryToys apps, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Interplanetary III: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: New Years Resolutions Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Movie Flix & Show Box TV Hub: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WiFiKey-Connect To Shared WiFi: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Primitive: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: World Conqueror 3: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on A Good Snowman:

A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build is an adorable puzzle game about being a monster and making snowmen. Adorable graphics by Benjamin Davis (Cosmic Express, Sushi Snake). Featuring an enchanting original soundtrack by Priscilla Snow (Voyageur, The Silence Under Your Bed). Lovingly-crafted puzzle design from Alan Hazelden (Cosmic Express, Sokobond). No in-app-purchases or ads. iPhone 4S, iPod Touch 5, iPad 2, iPad Mini or later recommended.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!