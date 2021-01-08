FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let iRobot’s Roomba 960 Robot Vac handle the pet hair at $250 (Refurb, Orig. $700)

-
Orig. $700 $250

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $249.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This models sells for closer to $440 new at Amazon or $500 at Target. Today’s offer is about $30 below our previous refurbished mention. Along with Google Assistant and Alexa support via compatible devices, this model makes use of iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation to intelligently clean your home in neat rows. Ideal for homes with pets, it makes use of dual multi-surface rubber brushes to tackle hair on carpet or hard floors. This model will also recharge itself and then continue right where it left off if there’s more cleaning to be done. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,500 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at this deal on the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX for $200. This one also carries solid ratings and will save you an extra $50. It is also brand new and features similar voice-assistant features. Its navigation capabilities aren’t quite as advanced, but it does ship with boundary strips to customize your cleaning setup. 

We also have some great deals available on various Roborock models starting from $200 shipped. You can browse through those deals right here and be sure to check out the new LiDAR-mapping Wyze Vacuum at $199. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more household essentials, kitchenware offers, and more. 

More on the iRobot Roomba 960:

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power for improved pick-up performance. (Compared to Roomba 600 Series). Intelligently Maps and Cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt 2. 0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage. Ideal for Homes with Pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t.

