Save $200 on Finer Form’s Indoor Magnet Drive Exercise Bike at $300 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike for $299.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $500 like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s offer is $200 off the going rate and the best we can find. For comparison sake, this model also sells for $500 at Walmart. Along with an iPad/tablet holder and an LCD monitor with cadence output, you’re looking at a “gym-quality,” reinforced steel frame, a 35-pound magnet drive system, and an adjustable design for customized positioning. Other features include a water bottle holder, transportation wheels, and spin shoe compatible pedals. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Slim Cycle Stationary Bike for $200 shipped. This one isn’t quite as robust overall, but it also a little bit more compact and includes an integrated resistance band set for your upper body. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,600 Amazon customers.

We are tracking a slew of other home gym deals right here starting from just $15. That’s on top of offers on the Sunny Health & Fitness Ab Roller Wheel and the brand’s water rowing machine. Just make sure to dive into our fitness tracker guide and the latest Apple Watch deals for some high-tech workout companions.

More on the Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike:

Built from high-grade, reinforced steel, Finer Form is proud to call our exercise bikes “gym-quality”. With heavy duty cranks, and a 35 pound Magnet Drive system, you’ll enjoy a smooth, high-energy ride with traditional spin bike levels from 1-10 on an indoor cycling bike that’s responsive to your body, and your needs. Our professional grade seat is also ergonomically designed to be both supportive, and ultra-comfortable as you ride.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!