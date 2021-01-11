Allen Edmonds Boot Sale cuts up to 40% off polished styles to elevate your wardrobe

Allen Edmonds is currently taking up to 40% off a huge selection of its boots. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Alpine-Cap-Toe Boots that are currently marked down to $267 and originally was priced at $445. These boots are sure to elevate any look and are waterproof, making them nice to transition into spring. They will also pair nicely with jeans or dress pants alike and this style has a relaxed fit to promote comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Cole Haan End of Season Sale with up to 70% off hundreds of new markdowns for more deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Williamsburg Chukka Boots that are also marked down to $267. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $445. These boots feature a polished look with a shiny leather exterior and three versatile color options. They can also be dressed up or down seamlessly.

Our top picks for men include:

