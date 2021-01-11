Bring home an AmazonBasics Comfort Grip Utility Knife at $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Comfort Grip Utility Knife for $11.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $2 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since March. This Amazon offering boasts a cushion-grip handle that’s ready to make crafting and box opening more comfortable and ergonomic. Its blade is both retractable and adjustable, allowing you to choose from three different blade lengths. It’s ready to tackle a wide variety of materials, including cardboard, carpet, drywall, rope, and the much more. Four extra blades are included to keep you up and running for quite a long time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Opt for these standard CRAFTSMAN Utility Knives instead to spend a bit less. Amazon will ship them to your door for $10, undercutting the lead deal by $1. Two are included and three utility blades are bundled for each knife. As with many CRAFTSMAN tools, these are backed by a lifetime warranty.

Speaking of AmazonBasics, did you see the deals we’ve spotted on some of its backpacks? Believe it or not, this Anti-Theft Roll-Top Backpack has hit $12 Prime shipped. That’s alongside many others in that sale that are up to 40% off. And if you’re on the hunt for a MacBook sleeve, swing by today’s bag roundup to find several solutions from Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey that are up to 51% off.

AmazonBasics Comfort Grip Utility Knife features:

Heavy duty zinc-alloy utility knife with SK5 blade and rubber anti-slip cushion-grip handle

Retractable and adjustable blade slides open to 3 different blade lengths for exact cuts and easily retracts to lock safely when not in use; extra blades store easily inside body of knife

Best for general and precision cutting: box cutting, arts and crafts, cardboard, carpet, drywall, rope, vinyl, leather, flooring, and wood

Includes 4 extra blades that conveniently store inside handle

Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!