FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home an AmazonBasics Comfort Grip Utility Knife at $11 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazonBasics
Reg. $13 $11

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Comfort Grip Utility Knife for $11.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $2 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since March. This Amazon offering boasts a cushion-grip handle that’s ready to make crafting and box opening more comfortable and ergonomic. Its blade is both retractable and adjustable, allowing you to choose from three different blade lengths. It’s ready to tackle a wide variety of materials, including cardboard, carpet, drywall, rope, and the much more. Four extra blades are included to keep you up and running for quite a long time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Opt for these standard CRAFTSMAN Utility Knives instead to spend a bit less. Amazon will ship them to your door for $10, undercutting the lead deal by $1. Two are included and three utility blades are bundled for each knife. As with many CRAFTSMAN tools, these are backed by a lifetime warranty.

Speaking of AmazonBasics, did you see the deals we’ve spotted on some of its backpacks? Believe it or not, this Anti-Theft Roll-Top Backpack has hit $12 Prime shipped. That’s alongside many others in that sale that are up to 40% off. And if you’re on the hunt for a MacBook sleeve, swing by today’s bag roundup to find several solutions from Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey that are up to 51% off.

AmazonBasics Comfort Grip Utility Knife features:

  • Heavy duty zinc-alloy utility knife with SK5 blade and rubber anti-slip cushion-grip handle
  • Retractable and adjustable blade slides open to 3 different blade lengths for exact cuts and easily retracts to lock safely when not in use; extra blades store easily inside body of knife
  • Best for general and precision cutting: box cutting, arts and crafts, cardboard, carpet, drywall, rope, vinyl, leather, flooring, and wood
  • Includes 4 extra blades that conveniently store inside handle
  • Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Upgrade to a robotic vacuum in 2021 with $149 off Neato...
Store your bike on the wall with this $13.50 Prime ship...
Plant-based 120-count SF Bay K-Cup Variety Pack falls t...
LEGO’s 501st Clone Battle Pack returns to low at ...
Fossil Wade Leather Wallet drops to $26 shipped at Amaz...
Fossil, Timex, and Citizen timepieces dive as low as $3...
Wyze Scale returns to all-time low with HealthKit, Goog...
Art of Ghost of Tsushima hardcover book hits Amazon all...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20

Gerber EAB Pocket Knife scores a rare discount to $14.50 (Reg. up to $20)

$14.50 Learn More
45% off

Tacklife’s cordless screwdriver includes 33 bits, has a built-in battery, much more at $14 (45% off)

$14 Learn More
Reg. $45+

This 16-piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set has fallen to $32.50 at Amazon (Save 28%)

$32.50 Learn More
Reg. $28

Amazon has 1-lb. of MatchaDNA Certified Organic Tea Powder for $15.50 (Reg. $28)

$15.50 Learn More

Western Digital launches all-new 4TB portable SSDs with speeds of 2GB/s

Learn More

New OtterBox mobile gaming accessories aim to elevate streaming, Apple Arcade, more

Learn More
Reg. $600

Upgrade to a robotic vacuum in 2021 with $149 off Neato’s laser-guided Botvac D7

$451.50 Learn More
100% off

Heads up un-dead hunters, FREE Call of Duty Zombies Access kicks off this week

FREE Learn More