Fossil Wade Leather Wallet drops to $26 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $44), more

40% off

Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Wade RFID Bifold with flip ID window for $26.40 shipped. Regularly priced at $44 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months. This wallet will easily become an everyday go-to with a sleek design to fit right into your back pocket and an array of slots to holds cards or cash. The wallet is also made of 100% leather materials that were designed to age beautifully and last for years. Plus, the flip window makes it convenient when ordering or needing to show identification. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from Fossil is the men’s Magnetic Card Case in black that’s currently marked down to $23.80. Today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and it’s regularly priced at $34. This card case features two outer slots as well as an interior that opens to hold cash, keys, or additional cards. It also features a magnetic clip to hold essentials too. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

You can also update your wardrobe seamlessly during the Cole Haan End of Season Event that’s offering up to 70% off popular boots, sneakers, outerwear, accessories, and more.

Fossil Wade RFID Bifold Wallet features:

  • Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible.
  • A back pocket basic, this wallet features genuine leather and a convenient flip ID window, plus plenty of compartments to house cards and cash
  • Exterior Details: 100% Leather; bifold wallet with flip ID; no closure; imported
  • Interior Details: 1 bill compartment, 8 credit card slots, 2 ID windows, 2 slide pockets; leather/cotton lining

