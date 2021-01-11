Marmot girls’ rain jacket for spring just $26 shipped at Amazon (Reg. up to $70), more

Amazon is offering the Marmot Girls’ PreCip Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket from $25.60 shipped. Regularly priced at $70 and that’s the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year. This jacket is available in three adorable color options and is completely waterproof. It’s also lightweight, making it a perfect style for transitioning into spring and has an attached hood to help keep you dry. Plus, this style is infused with stretch, which is also nice for outdoor activities, recess, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find an array of sales from top brands.

You can also find the Marmot Girls’ Nika Down Puffer Jacket with a down fill interior for $67.40. To compare, it’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year and it’s regularly priced at $89. This style is also available in three color options and perfect for the last of your snow days. The material is moisture-wicking and infused with stretch to promote comfort. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Finally, you will want to check out the Reebok End of Season Event that’s offering an extra 50% off running shoes, apparel, accessories.

Marmot PreCip Rain Jacket features:

Lightweight girls’ rain jacket is great for splashing in puddles, wet hikes on the trails, and anywhere else where rain is a concern

Waterproof/breathable NanoPro fabric keeps you dry and comfortable even as activity increases

Taped seams prevent leaks, providing enhanced protection from the elements

Attached, adjustable hood can be rolled into collar when not in use

Double storm flap with snap/Velcro closure prevents cold air and moisture from seeping in through the front zipper

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!