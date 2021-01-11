Star Wars Force FX Lightsabers feature real metal hilts, more priced from $161

GameStop is offering the Star Wars Emperor Palpatine The Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber for $168.74 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy sells it for $250, Target lists it for $225, and today’s deal is the best available. While Emperor Palpatine wasn’t inherently bad, we quickly came to know him as Darth Sideous, who was the leader of the Sith. Eventually, Sidious led to the destruction of the Jedi Order. Channel your inner dark side and wield the power of the force with this replica Lightsaber, featuring LEDs, a real metal hilt, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Not a fan of Darth Sidious? Well, head below for other Star Wars Lightsabers on sale today.

Other Star Wars Force FX Lightsabers on sale:

If authenticity isn’t high on your list of Lightsaber requirements, as your kids will mostly play with them around the house instead of look at it on a shelf, we have you covered. The Star Wars Bladebuilders Kylo Ren Deluxe Electronic Lightsaber is a great alternative. Coming in at $37 shipped, you’re saving quite a bit here. Plus, your kids will be able to build this blade exactly how they want, eventually finishing with it looking like Kylo Ren’s ‘saber.

More about Emperor Palpatine Force FX Lightsaber:

ADVANCED LIGHTS WITH SOUND EFFECTS: Combining advanced LEDs and movie-inspired sound effects, the Force FX Elite Lightsaber is a realistic Force FX Lightsaber

PREMIUM DETAILING FOR AUTHENTICITY: The real metal hilt features design and deco based on Emperor Palpatine’s iconic Lightsaber featured in the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

MOVIE-INSPIRED EFFECTS INCLUDING LIGHTNING EFFECT: Press buttons on the hilt to activate movie-inspired sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, and lightning effect

INCLUDES STAND AND REMOVABLE BLADE: Proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removeable blade

BUILD AN EPIC COLLECTION: Look for other Star Wars The Black Series premium roleplay items such as Force FX Lightsabers and helmets (Sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Includes: Lightsaber, stand, and instructions.

