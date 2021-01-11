Fossil, Timex, and Citizen timepieces dive as low as $35 (Up to 54% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few Fossil, Timex, and Citizen timepiece deals up to 54% off. Our top pick is the Timex Easy Reader 40mm Quartz Watch for $38.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. If you’re after a watch with a high-end appearance that adheres to a simplistic and traditional design, this offering is worth a look. It boasts a 20mm leather strap that’s paired with a blue dial and Arabic numerals. The case is comprised of brass and features a rose gold-tone. It resists water in depths of up to 165-feet, ensuring it’s ready to withstand swimming, showering, and the list goes on. There are no ratings yet, but Timex watches are reputable. Continue reading to find more deals priced from $35.

More watches on sale:

If none of the deals above are catching your eye, swing by our roundup from a few days back to find stainless steel Citizen and Timex timepieces up to 50% off. Everything is still discounted, allowing you to cash in for as little as $64. The lead discount there boasts a 3-year battery, ensuring you’re up and running for a long period of time.

Timex Easy Reader 40mm Watch features:

Adjustable blue 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference; quick-release spring bars

Blue dial with full Arabic numerals

Rose gold-tone 40mm low lead brass case with mineral glass crystal

Indiglo light-up watch dial

Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

