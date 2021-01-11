FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil, Timex, and Citizen timepieces dive as low as $35 (Up to 54% off)

-
AmazonFashionTimex
Save 54% From $35

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few Fossil, Timex, and Citizen timepiece deals up to 54% off. Our top pick is the Timex Easy Reader 40mm Quartz Watch for $38.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. If you’re after a watch with a high-end appearance that adheres to a simplistic and traditional design, this offering is worth a look. It boasts a 20mm leather strap that’s paired with a blue dial and Arabic numerals. The case is comprised of brass and features a rose gold-tone. It resists water in depths of up to 165-feet, ensuring it’s ready to withstand swimming, showering, and the list goes on. There are no ratings yet, but Timex watches are reputable. Continue reading to find more deals priced from $35.

More watches on sale:

If none of the deals above are catching your eye, swing by our roundup from a few days back to find stainless steel Citizen and Timex timepieces up to 50% off. Everything is still discounted, allowing you to cash in for as little as $64. The lead discount there boasts a 3-year battery, ensuring you’re up and running for a long period of time.

Timex Easy Reader 40mm Watch features:

  • Adjustable blue 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference; quick-release spring bars
  • Blue dial with full Arabic numerals
  • Rose gold-tone 40mm low lead brass case with mineral glass crystal
  • Indiglo light-up watch dial
  • Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Timex

About the Author

Wyze Scale returns to all-time low with HealthKit, Goog...
Art of Ghost of Tsushima hardcover book hits Amazon all...
YSL’s Rogue Sur Mesure lipstick device creates th...
Today’s Sunny Health & Fitness equipment dea...
Cocoon, Timbuk2, Osprey sleeves and bags are up to 51% ...
Lockly’s fingerprint-scanning Secure Plus Smart L...
Tommy Hilfiger’s updating your wardrobe with extr...
WD’s 8TB My Cloud NAS is perfect for Time Machine...
Show More Comments

Related

$74 off

Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch strikes $36, more up to $74 off

From $36 Learn More
$10 off

Wyze Scale returns to all-time low with HealthKit, Google Fit, more, now just $19.50

$19.50 Learn More
Reg. $50

Art of Ghost of Tsushima hardcover book hits Amazon all-time low at $34.50 (Reg. $50)

$34.50 Learn More

LEGO expands Ninjago City lineup with new 5,685-piece Gardens set

Read more Learn More

YSL’s Rogue Sur Mesure lipstick device creates thousands of customized shades for you

Learn More
Reg. $79

Ozark Trail’s camping wagon supports 225-pounds + has oversized wheels at $58

$58 Learn More
$109 off

Today’s Sunny Health & Fitness equipment deals start at $28 (Up to $109 off)

From $28 Learn More

Samsung’s latest Handy robot does the laundry, sets the table, and pours the drinks

Learn More