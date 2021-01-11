Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, Neverwinter Nights, more

It’s Monday morning and that means it’s time to kick the week off with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing some notable Apple Watch and iPhone deals this morning, we are turning our attention to the day’s most notable price drops on apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include Moonlighter, Neo Monsters, Juice Watch, Neverwinter Nights, MicSwap Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Tanks!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The Machines: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Soft Drummer: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $7 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Interplanetary III: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Moonlighter:

During a long-passed archaeological excavation, a set of Gates were discovered. People quickly realized that these ancient passages lead to different realms and dimensions – providing brave and reckless adventurers with treasures beyond measure. Rynoka, a small commercial village, was founded near the excavation site providing refuge and a place for adventurers to sell their hard-earned riches.

