adidas Strength Backpack drops to just $19 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $55), more

Amazon
$19 Reg. $55

Amazon is offering the adidas Strength Backpack in Two Tone Grey for $19.30 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $55 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This backpack is great for gym trips, work, school, traveling, and much more. The spacious interior can easily tote your 15-inch MacBook and the cushioned straps are adjustable as well as cushioned to promote comfort. It also features several zippered pockets to store essentials and the exterior is waterproof, which is nice for commuting. Plus, both men or women alike can carry this style. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal is the adidas Unisex Striker II Backpack in Royal, that’s currently marked down to $28.60. That’s the second lowest price we’ve noted in over a year and it’s regularly priced at $42. This backpack is a great style for school or traveling with several spaces for storage including a 15-inch MacBook sleeve. Rated 4.8/5 stars with nearly 2,000 positive reviews.

Looking for additional deals? Hautelook is currently having an Activewear Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off ASICS, Brooks, New Balance, and many more top brands.

adidas Strength Backpack features:

  • Carry everything you need for school or game day in this roomy backpack. durably constructed, it features a water-resistant base and a front cooler pocket to keep drinks cold. 
  • A padded computer pocket and six exterior pockets help you stay organized, while LoadSpring shoulder straps reduce strain.
  • Padded 17″ computer pocket so you’re school ready
  • Hydroshield water-resistant base and front cooler pocket to keep your drink cold
  • XXL size built with durable material – built to stand up to wear and tear

