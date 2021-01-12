FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s brushed nickel and matte black Rivet 52-inch Ceiling Fans strike $164 (Reg. $200)

Reg. $200 $164

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern 52-inch Ceiling Fan in Brushed Nickel or Matte Black for $164.20 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. This sleek ceiling fan aims to bring a modern look into your space. Once assembled, its diameter spans 52-inches. This large size should help cool rooms of nearly any size. An integrated LED ensures you’ll be able to simultaneously illuminate your space as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you can live with something a bit more compact, consider Westinghouse’s 42-inch Ceiling Fan at $100. It too boasts a modern-looking appearance, but measures about 20% smaller. Westinghouse touts this fan as powerful enough to handle 100-square foot rooms. As with the deal above, this offering has a built-in LED.

Installation is always easier with the right tools. If your workshop is lacking, be sure to swing by today’s DEWALT, Bosch, and SKIL roundup to see if anything there will fit the bill. Deals are priced from $51, allowing you to cash in on up to 39% of savings.

Amazon Rivet Modern Ceiling Fan features:

Bring a simple, futuristic look into your living space with this brushed-nickel ceiling fan that provides both light and a cooling breeze. A thin tube connects the solid brushed-nickel base with the big, bold cylindrical housing, and the 4 fan blades provide ample cooling.

