Banana Republic's Wardrobe Refresh Event takes up to 50% off must-have styles from $20

Banana Republic Wardrobe Refresh Event takes up to 50% off must-have styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 60% off sale items. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a perfect time to give your look an update and the men’s Brushed Waffle-Knit Shirt Jacket is a very trendy piece for this season. This shirt jacket is currently marked down to just $49, which is $50 off the original rate. It’s available in three color options and features a versatile design that can be dressed up or down easily. You can wear it with jeans, joggers, khakis, and more for an array of different looks. The brushed material adds softness and it has a stylish elbow patch as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. These jeans are perfect for year-round wear and the medium wash will never go out of style. They’re also on sale for $49 and originally were priced at $110.

The most notable deals for women include:

