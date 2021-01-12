Amazon timepiece sale: Citizen Eco-Drive $78, Fossil Hybrid $139, more from $47 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Strap Watch for $78 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you like wearing a watch but despise charging a bunch of devices, this deal could be just what you need. Since it’s part of the Eco-Drive lineup, you’ll never have to worry about power as it’s automatically charged by any light source. Styling of this watch is business casual thanks to “eye-popping orange numerals and a handsome leather strap.” This unit can resist water in depths of up to 333-feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale for as low as $47.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, yesterday we pulled together several other Fossil, Timex, and Citizen timepiece discounts. Amazon shoppers will find deals priced as low as $35, ensuring there’s something for nearly any budget. Best of all, discounts there offer up to 54% off, making this a solid time to grab your next watch.

Citizen Eco-Drive Strap Watch features:

Round watch featuring luminous hands, Arabic/stick indices, and day/date window at 3 o’clock

42 mm stainless steel case with mineral black dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

