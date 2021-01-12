FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cut the cord with Dremel’s 12V Rotary Tool Kit at $77.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Dremel 8220-1/28 12V Cordless Rotary Tool Kit for $77.48. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically goes for $100 with today’s deal matching the best price we’ve seen in the last six months at Amazon. This model differs from other Dremel tools out there with a fully cordless design, making it a great option for tasks around the house away from an outlet. You’ll receive 29 total attachments and accessories with purchase, all of which can be neatly organized in the included carrying case. Over 3,100 Amazon customers have left a combined 4.8/5 star rating all-time.

Those looking for a more entry-level Dremel rotary tool will want to consider this $50 kit. It includes various attachments and even charges via USB. You’ll miss out on the more robust design of the featured deal above, but there’s still a lot to like here for basic tasks around the house and it’s still cordless. Includes ten accessories to help you get started. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need more traditional tools? Don’t miss this week’s sale featuring DEWALT, Bosch, and SKIL tools starting at $51. This includes top-rated DEWALT impact wrench kit at $231, which is down from the usual $300 or so price tag. Check out the entire promotion here.

Dremel 12V Cordless Rotary Kit features:

  • Compact, portable, & powerful: 12V Lithium-Ion battery provides maximum performance and run time at all speeds (5,000-30,000 RPM).
  • Versatile rotary tool kit: Includes 8220 cordless rotary tool, 1 attachment, 28 high-quality Dremel accessories, charger, plastic storage case, and accessory case.
  • Quick accessory changes – Patented EZ twist nose cap makes accessory changes fast and easy without the need of a wrench

