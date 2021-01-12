This LED-illuminated electric glass kettle is 55% off for today only at $18 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering Bella Illuminated Electric Glass Kettle for $17.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $40 at Best Buy, today’s offer is 55% in savings and the lowest we can find. This is a 1.7-liter electric kettle that can bring “7 cups of water to a boil in minutes.” Along with the soft blue illumination that lights up during the boiling process, features include cordless, 360-degree pouring, one touch operation, a 1500-watt heating system, boil dry protection, and a “durable” borosilicate glass construction. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Not only is today’s deal even more affordable than the 1-liter Amazon Basics electric kettle, but it is also about $2 less than the next best price we can find on a glass option with LED lighting as well. The only electric models we can find for less fall into the much more basic category that won’t quite look as notable on the countertop, like this $14 Brentwood solution.

More on the Bella Illuminated Electric Glass Kettle:

From countertop to tabletop, the Bella 1.7L Illuminated Electric Glass Kettle is a sleek kitchen favorite for those looking to minimize their style. The cordless, 360-degree, one touch operation makes for easy filling, boiling, and serving. The 1500-watt boiling system will bring 7 cups of water to a boil in minutes. Enjoy fast heat up time so you don’t have to wait to enjoy your warm favorites like tea, hot chocolate, ramen or oatmeal.

