RAVPower’s Portable Power Station offers 60W USB-C Power Delivery + dual AC outlets at $160

Today only, Woot is offering the RAVPower 252.7Wh Portable Power Station for $159.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $220 at Amazon right now and today’s deal beats the all-time low there by $42. You’ll find two 110V AC outlets here that can deliver up to 250W single or 300W combined, which can easily run small appliances, charge your computer, and more. There’s a 60W USB-C Power Delivery input/output as well, which makes both charging your MacBook Pro simple as well as powering the battery itself. Plus, it supports solar panel recharging, allowing you to truly go off-grid. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the NEXPOW Portable Power Station. While it’s a bit smaller, coming in at 178Wh, you’ll find that it costs just $100 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll still find a single 110V AC outlet here with up to 150W output, as well as a 45W USB-C PD port and two more USB-A hookups.

RAVPower Portable Power Station features:

Powerful Pure Sine Wave AC Outlets: Two 110V AC outlets deliver stable and mighty 250W when using one only, and a total 300W when using both, perfect for your small appliances on your camping or road trips(Note: Before connect AC outlet to your devices, please long press the button beside AC outlet 5 seconds and active AC output at first)

