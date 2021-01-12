FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s latest 2.1-Channel Soundbar is $50 off, now $198 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar (HW-T550) for $197.99 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. Matched at B&H. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and marks a return to its second-best price to date. This Samsung release is under a year old and boasts DTS Virtual:X support which is said to “turn your living room into a theater.” Owners can anticipate “powerful 3D surround sound” that’s ready to level up your next at-home entertainment experience. Two Bluetooth devices can be paired at once, allowing you to seamlessly switch between different content with no need to fiddle with your audio output each time. Additional connectivity options include HDMI, Optical Audio, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Forego 3D sound in favor of a lower price tag with VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Channel Surround Sound Bar at $130. You’ll still garner DTS Virtual:X support alongside a wireless subwoofer for “deep, booming bass.” Having used a VIZIO soundbar for many years now, I can tell you first hand that it has dramatically improved the audio of my television.

Prefer Sonos? If so, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of refurbished discounts. There you’ll find Sonos Beam at $319, a price that shaves $80 off retail. Other Sonos deals start at $99, making now a great time to upgrade your at-home audio.

Samsung 2.1-Ch. Soundbar features:

  • The captivating experience of DTS Virtual:X turns your living room into a theater. Powerful 3D surround sound comes to life by recreating sound that makes you feel like you’re inside the scene
  • Seamlessly switch between two different connected smart devices
  • Feel the action and the beat of the music with the rich bass from the wireless subwoofer

