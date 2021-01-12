Sonos Beam falls to $319 in refurb sale (Orig. $399), more from $99

Sonos is currently offering its Beam AirPlay 2 Soundbar in certified refurbished condition for $319.20 shipped. Normally fetching $399 in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer is matching the second-best we’ve seen to date and the lowest in nearly two months. Sonos Beam delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on features. It packs AirPlay 2 functionality alongside built-in Alexa and integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a full 1-year warranty. Head below the fold for more from $99.

Also on sale, you can score the refurbished Sonos One for $159. Down from its original $199 price tag, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. Whether you’re already invested in a Sonos setup or want to dive in for the first time, this speaker delivers AirPlay 2 alongside direct integration with Alexa and Assistant, as well as multi-room audio support. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Or if adding some surround sound to the home theater is what you’re after, just opt for the Sonos Play:1, which is marked down to $99 from its original $199 going rate.

Sonos Beam features:

Experience incredible sound while streaming watching TV and movies, streaming music, enjoying podcasts and audiobooks, or playing video games all with voice control. Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, and more, completely hands free. At just 25.6 inches, Beam won’t hang off furniture or block the TV. Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just two cords and automatic remote detection.

