Amazon’s Wag dog food and treats are up to 40% off right now with deals from $3.50

Amazon is now offering up to 40% off its Wag pet food and treats. One standout here is the 1-pound bag of Amazon Brand Wag Jerky Dog Treats for $7.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price, and remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $13, today’s offer is more than 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. These treats are made in and carry ingredients sourced from the USA with no added colors, artificial flavors, grain, corn, soy, or wheat. Although the included flaxseeds provide “natural Omega 3 and six fatty acids [to] help with skin and coat support.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.

More Wag pet food deals:

***Note: Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save where available to redeem the lowest possible price on the items below, as described above.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Amazon Wag sale for additional flavors and sizes starting from $3.50 right here. Then head over to Amazon’s pet supply section for additional notable deals for your furry friends and our home goods deal hub for more essentials.

More on the Wag Jerky Dog Treats:

Proudly made in the USA, 100% of ingredients are sourced in the USA

Whole muscle chicken breast is the #1 ingredient, sourced in America; Oven baked

No added grain, corn, soy, wheat; No added colors or artificial flavors

Flaxseeds supply natural Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids and help with skin and coat support

Limited ingredient recipe

