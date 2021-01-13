Converse Boot Sale takes extra 40% off styles for winter from $40

The Converse Flash Sale takes 40% off select boots with promo code BOOTS40 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Look stylish and stay warm in the Winter GORE-TEX Chuck Taylor All Star Boots that are also completely waterproof. These boots are currently marked down to just $43 and originally were priced at $110. You can choose from three versatile color options and the polar fleece lining adds a layer of warmth in cold weather. It’s also cushioned and has a unique rigid outsole to promote traction, even if you’re on a hike. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Converse and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals from notable brands today.

Another great deal from this sale is the men’s Chuck 70 Bosey GORE-TEX Boots that are marked down to $45 and originally was priced at $115. This style is also waterproof and available in three color options too. Plus, the outsole was designed with a hiker boot inspiration to help grip the ground on almost any terrain.

Our top picks from Converse include:

