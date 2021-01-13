Save up to 25% on LEGO Technic, Minecraft, Mario, and more from $13

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Catamaran set for $39.99 shipped. While you’ll normally pay $50, which is what it fetches direct from LEGO right now, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 404-piece creation assembles one of two seafaring vehicles, with the ability to assemble both a Catamaran or race boat. The main creation here is the Catamaran, which stands over 12-inches long and 17-inches high and can actually float in water. Head below the fold for even more LEGO deals from $13.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Earlier this week, LEGO showcased its upcoming 5,685-piece Ninjago City Gardens set that’ll soon be joining all of the other new creations that launched at the start of the year. We’ve already begun reviewing a few of the Star Wars kits, including its latest versions of the X-Wing and TIE Fighter.

LEGO Technic Catamaran features:

Take to the water with this racing Catamaran floating toy sailboat, packed with realistic features, like moving sails, dagger boards and rudder! Ideal for developing engineering skills, this 2-in-1 LEGO Technic model catamaran kit lets kids build, play and rebuild, giving an introduction to how boats really work!

