Score the Panasonic Lumix GH4 + Rokinon 16mm f/2.2 lens for $429 off, now $698

$698

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH4 Mirrorless DSLR with a bundled Rokinon 16mm f/2.2 Lens for $697.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges $698 for the camera alone, and the lens adds another $429 in value, making today’s deal a great way to save. The Lumix GH4 is a fantastic camera for those wanting to upgrade from a smartphone to something more robust. It offers 4K video recording and a 16MP sensor for capturing stunning images. There’s 49 area autofocus so it can quickly snap to whatever object is in the frame, ensuring you always get the best shot. Plus, it’s based around the micro 4/3 system, meaning you can easily pick up extra lenses down the road. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Already have your own lenses? Well, pick up the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II and save some cash. It offers 5-axis in-body image stabilization, 1080p video recording, and a 16MP sensor that has a 4-MP “high-resolution mode” for capturing stunning shots. Coming in at $550 on Amazon, this saves you nearly $150 from today’s lead deal, leaving you with more to spend on other accessories, like a nice bag or tripod.

Not quite ready to step it up to a full-on DSLR? Well, the DJI OM 4 is a great interim upgrade to give your smartphone videos a boost. It stabilizes your phone to capture stunningly smooth video and folds away to easily go with you everywhere. Plus, at just $149, it’s quite budget-focused for those who are trying to watch what they spend.

More about the Panasonic Lumix GH4 DSLR:

  • Professional photo performance with exceptional moiré suppression
  • Operating temperature:0 degree to 40 degree (32 degree F to 104 degree F); 4K 24p cinematic video (4096×2160), plus 4K 3840×2160 30p/24p
  • High speed 49 area auto focusing in photo or video, perfect for hybrid photography
  • Durable magnesium alloy body and exceptional shutter life meets the demands of professional use

