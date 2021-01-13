FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ninja’s NJ600 Pro Blender is down to $50 Prime shipped today (Refurb, Orig. $100) + more

Orig. $100 $50

Today only, Woot is offering up to 53% off a selection of kitchenware. One standout is the refurbished Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender at $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally in the $100 range, similar models fetch even more at Amazon right now with today’s offer matching our previous as the lowest total we can find. This is a 1000-watt blender ideal for crushing ice in your daily smoothies or for pureeing and preparing your next meal. It ships with a 72-ounce blending pitcher that is dishwasher-safe along with the blades, and the whole package includes a 90-day warranty from Woot. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

If you can get away with something smaller for your daily protein shake, take a look at the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender system instead. It sells for $29 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 35,000 customers. It’s not quite as large or powerful, but it will make short work of light meal prep and the like much the same otherwise, and for $20 less with a full warranty. 

Head over to the Woot 1-day kitchenware sale for additional offers on multi-cookers, trash cans, and more from $33. Elsewhere, Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-quart air fryer is now matching Amazon low, the Anova Precision Cooker is now $60 off, and you’ll find even more in our home goods deal hub

More on the Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender:

The Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing Technology is perfect for ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. Crush ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds! The XL 72 oz. professional blender jar is perfect for making drinks and smoothies for the whole family. All parts are BPA free and dishwasher safe.

