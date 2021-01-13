FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Revlon’s hair-dryer brush drops to all-time low $29 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $60), more

-
AmazonFashion
$29 Reg. $60

Amazon is currently offering the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush in Red Holiday Edition for $29.99 when you clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly priced at $49, today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This is one of the hottest hair tools on the market today and was designed to give you a salon-inspired blowout at home. It also gives your hair volume and a silky appearance as well. This brush can be used on all hair types and has two heat settings as well as a cooling button option. I personally own this hair dryer brush and love it but its also rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,000 positive Amazon reviewers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another styling brush you can find on sale is the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler for $23.99 when you clip the $10 off on-page coupon. Regularly this dryer is priced at $34 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months. The only difference about the style mentioned above is the brush style. With over 14,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today from top brands including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Converse, Sperry, and more.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush features:

  • Delivers gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step
  • Unique oval brush design for smoothing the hair, while the round Edges create volume. Designed with nylon pin & tufted bristles for detangling, volume and control. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift
  • 2 heat/speed settings + Cool option for styling flexibility
  • Safety first: The Revlon One step meets U.S. Safety requirements and features the ETL certification seal. Unit is designed for 120 Volt USA outlets only. Do not use a voltage converter as it will damage the unit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

AeroGarden Bounty brings the veggie-growing indoors for...
Ninja’s NJ600 Pro Blender is down to $50 Prime sh...
Grab two ThermoPro Digital Hygrometers while they’...
Score the Panasonic Lumix GH4 + Rokinon 16mm f/2.2 lens...
Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar streams Apple Music an...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% ...
Pokémon reprints classic cards for 25th anniversary al...
Amazon’s Wag dog food and treats are up to 40% of...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Amazon’s offering the Hot Tools Hair Dryer for $63 shipped (Reg. $90), more

$63 Learn More

Amazon reports record Black Friday and Cyber Monday turnout despite pandemic

Learn More
Save $100

AeroGarden Bounty brings the veggie-growing indoors for $200 (Save 33%)

$200 Learn More
Orig. $100

Ninja’s NJ600 Pro Blender is down to $50 Prime shipped today (Refurb, Orig. $100) + more

$50 Learn More
Amazon low

Grab two ThermoPro Digital Hygrometers while they’re under $6 each at Amazon

Under $12 Learn More
$1,127 value

Score the Panasonic Lumix GH4 + Rokinon 16mm f/2.2 lens for $429 off, now $698

$698 Learn More
Reg. $499

Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar streams Apple Music and more for $399 (Save $100)

$399 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Columbia, more from $10

From $10 Learn More