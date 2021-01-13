Revlon’s hair-dryer brush drops to all-time low $29 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $60), more

Amazon is currently offering the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush in Red Holiday Edition for $29.99 when you clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly priced at $49, today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This is one of the hottest hair tools on the market today and was designed to give you a salon-inspired blowout at home. It also gives your hair volume and a silky appearance as well. This brush can be used on all hair types and has two heat settings as well as a cooling button option. I personally own this hair dryer brush and love it but its also rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,000 positive Amazon reviewers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another styling brush you can find on sale is the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler for $23.99 when you clip the $10 off on-page coupon. Regularly this dryer is priced at $34 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months. The only difference about the style mentioned above is the brush style. With over 14,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush features:

Delivers gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step

Unique oval brush design for smoothing the hair, while the round Edges create volume. Designed with nylon pin & tufted bristles for detangling, volume and control. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift

2 heat/speed settings + Cool option for styling flexibility

Safety first: The Revlon One step meets U.S. Safety requirements and features the ETL certification seal. Unit is designed for 120 Volt USA outlets only. Do not use a voltage converter as it will damage the unit.

