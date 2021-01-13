Score an extra 5-cup, stainless steel coffee maker today for just $10 (Reg. $30)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Bella Pro Series 5-Cup Coffee Maker for just $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or free store pickup (where available). Regularly closer to $30, this Best Buy exclusive is now $20 off the going rate and one of the most inexpensive options out there. While it might not have all the bells and whistles, it is also incredibly affordable and will be particularly handy when you need to brew all 5-cups for the family. However, it does feature a brew pause option so you can steal a cup before it’s done percolating, as well as a stainless steel finish and water-level window. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

More on the Bella Pro Series 5-Cup Coffee Maker:

Start your busy morning with this five-cup Bella Pro Series coffee maker. Its pause and serve feature lets you quickly grab a cup before it finishes brewing, and the keep warm function lets you enjoy a second hot cup when you’re done with the first. Pour without spills thanks to the easy flow carafe spout of this Bella Pro Series coffee maker.

