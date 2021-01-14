Halter’s Executive Steel Mesh and Wood Desk Set now 25% off at $15 Prime shipped

Woot is offering the 5-piece Halter Executive Mesh Wood Office Desk Set for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $20 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This brings some organization to your home office setup with a combination of black mesh steel and wooden accents. It includes a phone stand, pencil/accessories cup, business card holder, and a slotted memo/document shelf. The whole thing ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating on Amazon. More details below.

For comparison sake, today’s lead deal is more than $10 under the comparable Amazon option, and that one doesn’t include the wood accents. But if you’re looking for some drawer organization in the desk as opposed to on top, the AmazonBasics Mesh Desk Drawer Office Organizer at under $10.50 Prime shipped is worth a closer look. This way you can get all of that stuff off your work surface and neatly tucked into a drawer. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,000 customers as well.

For more home office upgrades, Amazon’s Twelve South event from $34 is a good place to start, alongside the rest of the accessories you’ll find on sale right here. This price drop on the Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini is worth consideration as well. Then go scoop up a pair of end tables for the office and dive into our coverage of the Grovemade walnut and maple Wood Notebooks as well as the brand’s latest leather Desk Pad.

More on the Halter Executive Mesh Wood Desk Set:

Desk Organizer; Ideal stylish organizer set to keep everything organized, Helps your keep everything you need in one place and ensures you have a spot for everything, from files and important documents to pens and letters

5 Piece Set; Includes Phone stand for your phone, Pencil cup that keeps pencils, pens, markers, scissors, and writing tools easily accesible, Business card holder for business cards, Memo Holder to keep post it notes and other memos and Letter holder to easily store letters

