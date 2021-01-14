Add a juice extractor to your 2021 health regimen from just $40 today (Up to 50% off)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Along with the 3-inch feed chute, this model sports five different speeds to accommodate a wide range of various fruits and vegetables as well as a 1000-watt motor powerful enough juice “without removing most rinds.” Other features include a 1-liter juice jar, dishwasher-safe parts, and an included cleaning brush. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for additional juicer deals from $40.

Over at Amazon, we spotted the Bella High Power Juice Extractor on sale for $39.99 shipped. While currently backordered, you can still lock-in the discounted rate. Regularly closer to $60 or more, this is also the lowest price we can find on this model. It only has two speed options, but this one is equally as functional otherwise with a 1000-watt motor, stainless steel housing, and dishwasher-safe parts. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers.

Prefer to take the Breville route? We are also still tracking a number of juicers from the brand over at Amazon starting from $80. Head over to our previous roundup for a closer look at all of the ongoing Breville Juice Fountain offers. Then dive into our home goods guide for additional kitchenware, furniture, tool, and essentials price drops as well.

More on the Bella Pro Juice Extractor:

Create a fresh and tasty beverage with this BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor. The five speeds accommodate a wide range of fruits and vegetables, and the titanium coated mesh offers durability. This BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor boasts an anti-drip spout to prevent spilling and leaking, while the dishwasher-safe parts simplify the cleanup process.

