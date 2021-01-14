This Segway electric scooter hits 15 mph and is good for 15 miles, now $550 (Reg. $649)

In a pandemic, sharing public transportation with other people is pretty risky. The Segway ES2 Ninebot KickScooter offers a practical and fun alternative, allowing you to zip around at 15mph for up to 15 miles. It’s now only $549.99 (Reg. $649) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Winner of an IF Design Award, the Ninebot KickScooter is a genuine alternative to driving. Not only can you avoid the traffic, but the journey will be more enjoyable.

Powered by a 700W electric motor, this scooter offers an impressive top speed. It also has a dual suspension system to absorb bumps and wide tires for better grip. Meanwhile, the double-braking system can slow you from 12mph to 0mph in just 13 feet.

The frame is made from high-strength, lightweight, aerospace-grade aluminum alloy. A hinge in the middle allows you to fold the scooter, with a one-click mechanism for speed.

Thanks to a smart battery management system, the Ninebot KickScooter offers a range of up to 15 miles. Built-in LEDs keep you safe after dark, and you can control other features through the companion smartphone app. Examples include cruise control and a locking system.

Rated at 4.1 stars by owners, the Ninebot KickScooter is an Amazon’s Choice product — it’s easy to see why.

Order today for $549.99 to get the Segway ES2 Ninebot KickScooter at 15% off the MSRP.

