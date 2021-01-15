This highly-rated resistance band set with ankle straps is now $14.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Renoj Resistance Bands Set for $14.49 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. You can choose between the 100- or 150-pound set at the same price via the pull-down menu on the listing page. Regularly as much as $22 at Amazon where they have never dropped below $15, today’s offer is more than 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. You’re looking at latex bands with a metal buckle and a non-slip handle that are great for your arms, shoulders, chest, glutes, and legs. That’s on top of the included ankle straps and door anchor, which significantly expand the kinds of exercises supported here. You’ll also receive a nice travel pouch for keeping things neat and tidy. Rated 4+ stars from 9,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

One of our favorite resistance bands set, that also appeared in the 9to5Toys 2020 fitness gift guide, is the Letsfit Resistance Loop Exercise Bands at under $12 Prime shipped. This set makes for a particularly notable alternative to today’s lead deal. While you will save some money here, the most important difference between this option and today’s lead deal would have to be the included ankle straps and door anchor. You won’t get those with the Letsfit set, but this is still a 4+ star rated option from over 64,000 Amazon customers that will get the job done otherwise.

The workout deals don’t stop there though. Firstly, go browse through this morning’s AmazonBasics at-home fitness sale for deals at up to 20% off on a wide range of products. Then check out ongoing deals on Etekcity’s Apple Health Smart Scale, Gaiam’s Classic Balance Ball Chair, the Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Squat Stand, and the rest of our fitness-related discounts right here. You’ll also find some notable offers on high-protein snacks courtesy of Quest and more.

More on the Renoj Resistance Bands Set:

11 pack Resistances Bands: Comes with 11 pcs fitness tension ropes set, including 5 pcs elastic bands, Black 30lbs, Blue 25lbs, Red 20lbs, Green 15lbs, Yellow 10lbs, 2 cs handles

High quality materials: Renoj design: Made of latex which is kind to the environment. Strong wear strength and elasticity, steel metal buckle for stronger strength, non-slip handle, comfortable and absorbent

Natural latex: made from 100% natural latex, our bands are strong, skin friendly, safe, durable, and up to all your challenges

