TOMS refreshes your kicks with extra 25% off all sale items with deals from $20

-
FashionToms
25% off From $20

TOMS takes an extra 25% off sale items with promo code EXTRA25 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on winter boots, sneakers, slippers, sunglasses, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Our top pick for men is the Hillside Lace-Up Boots that are currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $130. This style is cushioned to promote comfort and will easily pair with jeans, or khakis alike. Better yet, the exterior is waterproof, which is nice for winter or spring weather and you can choose from two versatile color options. Head below the jump to find additional deals from TOMS or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more sales? Be sure to check out our fashion guide with current deals from adidas, Ray-Ban, and more.

