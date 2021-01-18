FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC headset lets you feel the bass at 23% off, now $100

-
23% off $100

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and direct. This saves you 23% and knocks $30 off its normal going rate, which matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. These headphones offer something quite unique: haptic-powered bass. This means that you can feel the sound instead of just hear it, producing a more in-depth experience. Alongside that, there’s a noise-canceling unidirectional microphone that’s fully detachable and on-ear volume/haptic effect controls. You’ll run it with CORSAIR’s iCUE software through USB connected to your computer, allowing you to customize the audio equalizer settings. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 is a great alternative to those on a tighter budget. It comes in at $40 and uses a 3.5mm headphone jack connector instead of USB in order to handle audio, making it compatible with more devices. Plus, you’re still getting quality audio and a decent microphone here for playing online.

Now that you have audio set up, it’s time to consider giving the rest of your setup an upgrade. Right now, we’re tracking Stormtrooper-themed Razer gaming accessories from $40 and Samsung Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Monitors at $100 off. So, be sure to give both deals a look before they’re gone.

CORSAIR H60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset features:

  • Sound you can feel: experience the game like never before with haptic bass powered by taction technology, creating a much wider range of perceptible low-end frequencies.
  • Crafted for comfort: adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay.
  • Superb sound quality: high-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver the range to hear everything you need on the battlefield.

