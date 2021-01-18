DSW Flash Sale takes up to $60 off your purchase, today only: Cole Haan, Nike, more

Today only, DSW is offering $10 off orders of $49, $20 off totals exceeding $99, or $60 off purchases over $199 when you apply promo code 2021FUN at checkout. Inside this sale you can find hundreds of top brands including Cole Haan, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger, Sperry, New Balance, Nike, and many more. VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Vartan 2.0 High-Top Sneakers that are very on-trend for men this season. These sneakers are currently marked to $55 and originally were priced at up to $180. This style will easily become a casual go-to in your wardrobe and it will pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike. You can choose from two versatile color options and with over 240 reviews from DSW customers, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can check out our fashion guide for additional sales going on today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Columbia Bugaboot III Snow Boots $80 (Orig. $120)
- Cole Haan Vartan 2.0 Sneakers $55 (Orig. $180)
- Sorel Buxton Lace Snow Boots $100 (Orig. $120)
- Tommy Hilfiger Collins 2 Duck Boots $70 (Orig. $90)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi $55 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Marc Fisher Isalia Booties $80 (Orig. $149)
- On Cloud Running Shoes $110 (Orig. $130)
- Brooks Ghost 12 Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $130)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers $45 (Orig. $60)
- adidas Advantage Sneaker $50 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
