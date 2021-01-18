Expand your shop with Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set: $18 at Amazon (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set for $17.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. I have been rocking this bit set for about three years and highly-recommend it. This Makita offering has been my go-to throughout countless endeavors and each piece is still in great shape. This is thanks to an S2 steel construction, which is said to yield an “extended life.” A manganese phosphate surface takes things even further by providing an advanced level of corrosion resistance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego drill bits in the featured deal to save big. SKIL’s 33-piece Screwdriver Bit Set is $6, making it a cost-conscious alternative worth considering. Inside there’s a combination of the most common tip sizes, ensuring you’re ready to tackle a bundle of projects.

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to peek at the Bosch 48-piece Screwdriving Set discount we spotted on Saturday. It’s currently 33% off, allowing you to scoop it up for $20 Prime shipped. These are said to offer a “10x” lifespan when compared with standard competitors. And don’t forget to check out today’s Home Depot power tool sale.

Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set features:

Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life

Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life

Calibrated heat treating process for added durability

Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance

Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power

