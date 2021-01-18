Expand your shop with Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set: $18 at Amazon (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set for $17.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. I have been rocking this bit set for about three years and highly-recommend it. This Makita offering has been my go-to throughout countless endeavors and each piece is still in great shape. This is thanks to an S2 steel construction, which is said to yield an “extended life.” A manganese phosphate surface takes things even further by providing an advanced level of corrosion resistance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Forego drill bits in the featured deal to save big. SKIL’s 33-piece Screwdriver Bit Set is $6, making it a cost-conscious alternative worth considering. Inside there’s a combination of the most common tip sizes, ensuring you’re ready to tackle a bundle of projects.
Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to peek at the Bosch 48-piece Screwdriving Set discount we spotted on Saturday. It’s currently 33% off, allowing you to scoop it up for $20 Prime shipped. These are said to offer a “10x” lifespan when compared with standard competitors. And don’t forget to check out today’s Home Depot power tool sale.
Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set features:
- Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life
- Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life
- Calibrated heat treating process for added durability
- Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance
- Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power
