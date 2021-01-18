FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Panasonic men’s shavers and trimmers up to $100 off: Body groomer or ARC5 razor from $40

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Electric Body Groomer and Trimmer for Men for $39.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $70, this model typically sells for between $50 and nearly $60 at Amazon. Today’s offer is the lowest we can find and matching the Amazon all-time low. Designed for everything from the neck down, it sports hypoallergenic trimmer blades with “specially designed” rounded edges for less irritation. This wet/dry trimmer also ships with three comb attachments for various lengths and an AC charger/storage stand. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Over at Amazon, we also spotted a notable deal on the Panasonic Electric Razor ARC5 Wet Dry Shaver at $99.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $200, today’s offer is $100 or 50% in savings, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This 5-blade shaving system features a 26-direction pivot head, up to “70,000 cross cuts per minute,” a built-in pop-up trimmer, and beard sensors that automatically adjust the shaving power. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. 

A notable alternative to today’s lead deals would be the Philips Norelco Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver at $35 shipped. It carries stellar ratings form over 7,600 Amazon customers. While it might not be ideal for the entire body, it will provide a built-in trimmer, various comb lengths, and 45-minutes of wireless shaving otherwise. 

More on the Panasonic Electric Body Groomer:

  • Gentle wide edge blades: Panasonic body hair trimmer for men uses wide edge, hypoallergenic trimmer blades specially designed with rounded edges for comfort and minimal irritation while grooming underarms, chest, back, legs, groin and more
  • V shaped head: Contoured V shape body groomer head cleanly grooms hard to trim areas like the groin and glutes; Slim, sure grip handle ensures easy trimming control
  • Additional trimmer attachments: Three specially designed trimmer attachments adjust trimming lengths for precision grooming of different body areas

