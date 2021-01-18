PowerA’s Transporter Switch Bag + neoprene case hits Amazon low at $22 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Transporter Bag for Nintendo Switch at $21.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with both the standard model Switch and the Switch Lite, it sports a removable neoprene pouch for either console as well as six game cards. The officially licensed bag also features a padded, adjustable shoulder strap as well as a rubberized handle and a series of other fitted compartments to store headphones, cables, chargers, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
If the messenger bag style is overkill for your Switch protection/travel needs, take a look the RDS Nintendo Switch Carrying Case for $15 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 8,700 Amazon customers and features an officially licensed ballistic nylon exterior, space for eight games, and more.
And we are still tracking a host of other notable PowerA accessory offers at Amazon. Those include Switch controllers and cases as well as the brand’s Project xCloud MOGA Controller and more starting from just $10. Just make sure you dive into this morning’s roundup and the ongoing New Year’s sale where you’ll find some of the most sought after titles starting from around $40 or less.
More on the PowerA Switch Transporter Bag:
- Game case stores Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite plus accessories for gaming on the go
- Console case with Removable neoprene pouch to fit either Console plus six games
- Fitted compartments keep all components separate and protected
- Padded adjustable shoulder strap or rubberized handle for versatility
