FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PowerA’s Transporter Switch Bag + neoprene case hits Amazon low at $22 (Reg. $30)

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
Reg. $30 $22

Amazon is offering the PowerA Transporter Bag for Nintendo Switch at $21.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with both the standard model Switch and the Switch Lite, it sports a removable neoprene pouch for either console as well as six game cards. The officially licensed bag also features a padded, adjustable shoulder strap as well as a rubberized handle and a series of other fitted compartments to store headphones, cables, chargers, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If the messenger bag style is overkill for your Switch protection/travel needs, take a look the RDS Nintendo Switch Carrying Case for $15 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 8,700 Amazon customers and features an officially licensed ballistic nylon exterior, space for eight games, and more. 

And we are still tracking a host of other notable PowerA accessory offers at Amazon. Those include Switch controllers and cases as well as the brand’s Project xCloud MOGA Controller and more starting from just $10. Just make sure you dive into this morning’s roundup and the ongoing New Year’s sale where you’ll find some of the most sought after titles starting from around $40 or less. 

More on the PowerA Switch Transporter Bag:

  • Game case stores Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite plus accessories for gaming on the go
  • Console case with Removable neoprene pouch to fit either Console plus six games
  • Fitted compartments keep all components separate and protected
  • Padded adjustable shoulder strap or rubberized handle for versatility

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s offering Under Armour Fly-By Shorts for ...
CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC headset lets you feel the b...
HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook packs all-day batt...
Walker Edison’s 58-inch Modern TV Console falls b...
Amazon kitchenware sale features Braun’s Hand Mul...
Outfit your Switch or Android smartphone with Samsung...
Google’s Pixel 4a 5G returns to all-time low at $...
Outfit your home gym with exercise deals from $7 (Up to...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

PowerA’s Project xCloud MOGA Controller drops to $50 (Save 30%), more from $10

From $10 Learn More
Review

Tested: Spigen S350 Apple Watch dock is a minimal solution for charging

Learn More
$12.50

Amazon’s offering Under Armour Fly-By Shorts for just $12.50 (Reg. $20), more

(Reg. $20) Learn More
Reg. $22

Expand your shop with Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set: $18 at Amazon (1-year low)

$18 Learn More
23% off

CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC headset lets you feel the bass at 23% off, now $100

$100 Learn More
Reg. $310

HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook packs all-day battery life at $249 (Save 20%)

$249 Learn More
Save $40

Walker Edison’s 58-inch Modern TV Console falls by $40 at Amazon, now $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Amazon kitchenware sale features Braun’s Hand MultiMixer, coffee makers, and more from $56

From $56 Learn More