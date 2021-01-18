PowerA’s Transporter Switch Bag + neoprene case hits Amazon low at $22 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Transporter Bag for Nintendo Switch at $21.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with both the standard model Switch and the Switch Lite, it sports a removable neoprene pouch for either console as well as six game cards. The officially licensed bag also features a padded, adjustable shoulder strap as well as a rubberized handle and a series of other fitted compartments to store headphones, cables, chargers, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the messenger bag style is overkill for your Switch protection/travel needs, take a look the RDS Nintendo Switch Carrying Case for $15 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 8,700 Amazon customers and features an officially licensed ballistic nylon exterior, space for eight games, and more.

And we are still tracking a host of other notable PowerA accessory offers at Amazon. Those include Switch controllers and cases as well as the brand’s Project xCloud MOGA Controller and more starting from just $10. Just make sure you dive into this morning’s roundup and the ongoing New Year’s sale where you’ll find some of the most sought after titles starting from around $40 or less.

More on the PowerA Switch Transporter Bag:

Game case stores Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite plus accessories for gaming on the go

Console case with Removable neoprene pouch to fit either Console plus six games

Fitted compartments keep all components separate and protected

Padded adjustable shoulder strap or rubberized handle for versatility

