Save up to $150 on Segway Ninebot electric scooters and more from $85

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Segway and Voyager electric transportation starting at $85 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Headlining is the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter for $489.99. Down from its $590 going rate at Amazon, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer coming within $10 of our previous mention and marking the third-best price we’ve seen in months. This electric scooter can travel at upwards of 15MPH with a range of 15-miles and supports riders up to 220-pounds. Bluetooth connectivity provides riding stats to your phone and a collapsable design completes the package here. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Segway and Voyager deals today:

Then be sure to shop the rest of the offers in today’s sale right here for other ways to get in the micro-mobility game. Our Green Deals guide is also a worthwhile place to look for other price cuts on environmentally-conscious gear, including this morning’s discount on the Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station at $200.

Segway Ninebot ES2 features:

Cruise around town on this Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter. The powerful motor lets you ride at up to 15mph, and the built-in battery lasts for up to 15 miles per charge. This Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter has a one-click folding design that collapses easily and takes up minimal storage space.

