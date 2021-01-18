FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Watch 1-month of Philo’s live + on-demand streaming TV service for just $1 (95% off)

Best Buy is offering a one-month subscription to Philo live and on-demand TV streaming service for just $1. For comparison, you’d normally pay $20 for a month of service and Philo only offers a 7-day trial for new users. Keep in mind that this service will renew at $20 per month if you don’t cancel before your 30-days are up. For those who have cut the cord and kicked the cable company to the curb, Philo is a fantastic service. You’ll find that it integrates and works with Apple TVFire TVRoku, or Android TV, meaning that you can easily watch its content on just about any display in your home. The service offers channels like Food Network, A&E, Discovery, History Channel, HGTV, and many more. Plus, it features live and on-demand content, whichever is more convenient for you.

Now, if you don’t want to spend $20 per month to watch TV, we suggest taking a look at Amazon Prime. There are a plethora of free TV shows available on Prime, like Psych and Monk along with movies like Mission Impossible: Fallout and others. Plus, you’ll enjoy plenty of other perks, like free two, one, or same-day delivery, Amazon Music, and more. Access to Prime Video alone is $9 per month, while you can bag all of the Prime benefits for $13 a month or $119 a year.

Speaking of Roku, did you see that the latest Roku Ultra, which offers HomeKit and AirPlay 2, is currently down to $76? This knocks 24% off its normal going rate, plus, we’ve found even more deals priced as low as $30 right now, so be sure to give that article a look before the deals are gone.

More about Philo:

Philo offers a package of top-rated television channels for just $20. Watch live, save unlimited shows to watch later, or browse a huge library of content available on-demand. Philo is available on all your favorite devices and on the web, wherever you are.

