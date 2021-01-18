FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Costa Sunglasses up to 70% off at Woot, today only from $50

Today only, Woot is offering up to 70% off hundreds of styles from Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa. Prices are as marked. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses that can be worn by men or women alike. They’re currently marked down to $69 and originally were priced at $179. That’s the lowest rate we’ve tracked today and this style can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It also features 100% UV protection and can be worn throughout any season. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Oakley Fuelcell Sunglasses that are marked down to $60. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $166. This is a great choice for outdoor sports with a durable frame that’s made to stay put and a polarized lens help you see clearly. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Our top picks include:

Head over to our fashion guide to find an array of additional sales today from hundreds of top brands.

