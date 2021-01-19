Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium exercise bike is $206 off at Amazon, now $582.50

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA 7100 Sabre Cycle Exercise Bike for $582.59 shipped. That’s $206 off the price found at Sunny Health & Fitness direct and comes within $25 of the lowest offer we have tracked. This premium exercise bike boasts a 33-pound precision flywheel, belt-drive design, and “bio-mechanically efficient” layout that’s said to keep your hip, knee, and foot properly aligned. Two handle styles allow you to easily switch up your riding position at any time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you can live without many of the frills found above, consider XTERRA Fitness’ Folding Exercise Bike at $117. While very basic, this doesn’t mean you won’t stand to benefit from a solid workout. One feature where this offering excels is its ability to fold down and only require 18.1- by 18.1-inches of floor space. Amazon shoppers have collectively left more than 8,200 reviews and the average rating for this best-selling exercise bike is 4.6/5 stars.

Now that you’re ready to get an at-home workout, pave the way for more enjoyable rides outside with Jetson’s Bolt Folding Electric Bicycle. We just spotted a notable offer that lowers its price to $339, a deal that matches the lowest Amazon discount yet. It boasts a compact design that’s paired with a lithium-ion battery that’s ready to transport riders up to 15-miles on a single charge.

ASUNA 7100 Sabre Exercise Bike features:

This premium cycling bike has a 33 lb precision flywheel and is perimeter weighted for high inertia. Belt drive mechanism offers less maintenance and silent pedaling every time.

Q Factor is the distance between your feet when you sit on the bike and pedal. The right Q Factor makes indoor cycles more bio-mechanically efficient by keeping the rider’s hip, knee, and foot in alignment.

High-grade aluminum posts reduce weight, making it easier to adjust. Foot levelers eliminate shaking for a smoother ride.

