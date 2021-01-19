FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GE’s latest Alexa-enabled color light strip falls to $45 (Save 25%), more from $17

Amazon offers the latest C by GE Color Direct Connect Smart LED Light Strip for $45.10 shipped. Down from $60, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks the second-best offer we’ve seen to date. GE’s color light strip pairs right to your Wi-Fi, allowing you to take advantage of Alexa and Assistant control, as well as remote access, scheduling, and more. This strip in particular brings 80-inches of multicolor lighting into your space, making it an ideal option for illuminating shelves or just adding some flare to your space. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more from $17.

Other C by GE smart home accessories:

Then go check out all of the other offers live in our smart home guide. Today has already seen Anker’s affordable HomeKit Camers go on sale from $34, which are now joined by a pair of additional ways to elevate your Siri-enabled setup courtesy of Eve.

C by GE Color Smart LED Light Strip features:

Directly connect these smart LED strip lights to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for voice control. These Alexa LED lights with voice control will help you create your smart home. Connect this RGB LED strip directly to your Wi-Fi router, providing voice control for your C by GE strip lights through voice assistants and control away from home.

