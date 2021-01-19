FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eddie Bauer Best Prices Event takes up to 60% off top sellers + extra 50% off clearance

The Eddie Bauer Best Prices on Top Sellers Event takes up to 60% off outerwear, shirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Favorite Ultrasoft Thermal Henley Shirt. It’s currently marked down to $20, which is $30 off the original rate. This shirt is available in an array of fun color options and it pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, shorts, or khaki pants alike. It’s also lightweight, which makes it perfect to layer under flannel shirts, vests, or jackets alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest is currently marked down to $112 and originally was priced at $149. This vest is perfect for transitioning weather and it’s water-proof. It’s also breathable and great for workouts.

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Marmot’s new markdowns that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of new styles.

