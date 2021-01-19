Gift card deals up to 20% off: GAP, Old Navy, Blizzard, adidas, Nintendo, more from $40

Amazon is now offering $50 Gap Options Gift Cards for $40 with email delivery. Simply choose the $50 denomination on the listing page and use code GAP21 at checkout to redeem the special price. That’s 20% off and a perfect chance to score some essentially free credit. These cards can be redeemed at any of the following retailers: Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, or Athleta, including both outlet and factory stores as well as online. It is also a great way to score even deeper deals during sitewide online events like this GAP Factory Great Sale with up to 75% in savings, not to mention being a great, remote birthday gift. Head below for even more discounted gift cards.

More gift card deals:

While we are talking discounted credit and the like, be sure to check out today’s Sam’s Club membership offer. Memberships are essentially FREE right now and you can get all of the details on today’s promotion right here.

But if it’s the clothing deals you’re after, be sure to swing by our fashion hub for loads more including TUMI luggage, the Eddie Bauer Best Prices Event, and the new Nordstrom Rack markdowns, just to name a few.

More GAP gift cards:

You can get jeans at Gap, a sweater at Banana Republic, a graphic tee at Old Navy, and workout gear at Athleta, all with the swipe of just one card! This eGiftCard is issued by and represents an obligation of Direct Consumer Services (“DCS”). The eGiftCard may be redeemed for merchandise at any Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, or Athleta location, including Outlet and Factory stores. The eGiftCard may also be redeemed online for merchandise at gap.com, oldnavy.com, bananarepublic.com, or athleta.com. If you return merchandise originally purchased with an eGiftCard, any refund will be issued in the form of a plastic gift card issued by DCS which may be used at any of these stores or websites.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!